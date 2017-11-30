× Police warn residents about fraudulent repair man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are warning residents about a suspect who is allegedly offering fraudulent repair services to homeowners in Kalamazoo.

Two reports filed stated that a suspect approached their homes and offered maintenance services, according to police.

The suspect would then steal items from inside the home and wouldn’t complete the work promised.

Both incidents occurred during the afternoon in the 1600 block of Buena Vista Avenue and East Alcott Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man approximately 5’9″ between the ages of 30-40 years old. He reportedly has an average build with facial hair, and in one of the reports the resident said the suspect was traveling in a colored pick up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.