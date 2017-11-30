“Rapid Redemption” coming to Jenison on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich -- Rapid Pro Wrestling is putting on a pro wrestling event this Sunday at Rebounderz in Jenison called "Rapid Redemption".

The group putting on the event held shows about 8 years ago and decided to bring it back.

"We really want to concentrate on giving the fans a really good product making sure everybody goes home happy, has fun, but also doesn't spend a ton of money," Rapid Pro Wrestling co-owner John Knape said. "We want everybody to just really go home happy and come back next time."

The event starts at 4 p.m. with the doors opening at 3:30 p.m.. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Check out Rapid Pro Wresling on Facebook for information.