Rodman visits the Drive

Posted 11:22 PM, November 30, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Drive brought in former "Bad Boy" Dennnis Rodman to hold an autograph session and deliver the game ball for Thursday's game against the Lakeland Magic.

Rodman spoke to the media Thursday morning about the current NBA as well as about how the G League, which did not exist when he played, helps players now.

"It’s so difficult to make the NBA because a lot of players are really trying to stay in the NBA" Rodman said. "It’s good to have these things here because if someone gets hurt, they move up, and it gives them a goal to strive for. We never had this back then, and this is so cool for these guys here to show their talents. Coaches come by here and it just gives them an incentive to go out there and work hard.”

The Drive beat the Magic 90-80.

