State graduates new class of MSP troopers

LANSING, Mich. – The State of Michigan now has 127 new Michigan State Police troopers.

The 133rd Trooper Recruit School graduated Thursday afternoon. The training began with 160 prospective troopers in June. During the past 26 weeks, the recruits went through training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.

The new troopers were assigned to posts around the state. In West Michigan, here’s how many new troopers are being assigned to our local posts: