Woman shot while inside Portage home

Posted 6:12 AM, November 30, 2017, by , Updated at 06:19AM, November 30, 2017

PORTAGE, Mich. — A woman was shot while inside a home on Woodbine Avenue in Portage overnight Thursday.

The shots were fired from outside the home into a window and struck the woman, according to police.

There were also three other people inside the home at the time of the incident, police reported, but none of them were injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time there are no suspects in custody and police are still investigating why the shots were fired.

 

