Attorney: Conyers to assess future plans based on health

DETROIT (AP) — An attorney for Michigan Rep. John Conyers said on Friday that the congressman will discuss whether to resign following allegations of sexual misconduct in the coming days, but his health will be the paramount factor and not pressure from Washington politicians.

Arnold Reed told a news conference Friday that he will be meeting with doctors to assess the medical prognosis of the 88-year-old Conyers following a second round of medical tests. Conyers has been hospitalized since Wednesday evening.

“We will discuss in the next day or so what Mr. Conyers plans to do. As you know his health is not the best. It’s not what it should be,” Reed said. “It will be Congressmen John Conyers who decides what it is he is going to do.”

Multiple women have accused Conyers of sexual misconduct including inappropriate touching and harassment. Reed stressed that Conyers continues to deny he sexually-harassed anyone.

A number of fellow Democrats have called on Conyers to resign, including Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and fellow Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has also urged Conyers to step down.