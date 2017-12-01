Bulldogs defeat Rangers, improve to 2-0

Posted 11:23 PM, December 1, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Forest Hills Central opened their season hosting Grandville, while the Bulldogs came into this one with a win over Thornapple-Kellogg on Tuesday. Grandville continued their unbeaten campaign with a 39-28 win over the Rangers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s