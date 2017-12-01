Buzzer beater lifts East Grand Rapids to victory

Posted 11:27 PM, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:44PM, December 1, 2017

ROCKFORD, Mich.--- Rockford started their season off with a win over Kent City on Tuesday and looked to continue their momentum hosting East Grand Rapids. This one came right down to the wire, tied with just seconds left, and Mickayla Ivy hit the game winning shot at the buzzer to lift the Pioneers to victory 44-42.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s