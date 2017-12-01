Buzzer beater lifts East Grand Rapids to victory

ROCKFORD, Mich.--- Rockford started their season off with a win over Kent City on Tuesday and looked to continue their momentum hosting East Grand Rapids. This one came right down to the wire, tied with just seconds left, and Mickayla Ivy hit the game winning shot at the buzzer to lift the Pioneers to victory 44-42.
