Cold and snow headed for West Michigan next week

WEST MICHIGAN — Our unusually mild and pleasant fall weather will continue through the weekend, but big changes are on the way next week.

Look for sunshine and temperatures well above average for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will start to fall by late Tuesday and stay below average into next weekend.

The upper air chart for the middle of next week shows a north-northwest flow out of Canada with very cold air spreading into the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley. This will be the coldest air of the season for West Michigan.

Our Future Track computer model for Thursday at 7 a.m. shows lake-effect snow for West Michigan, especially west of US 131. This pattern will continue through Friday but the exact location of the heaviest snow is yet to be determined.

Future Track snowfall for late Thursday shows the heaviest snow along the lakeshore with lighter amounts inland. For Wednesday through Friday it is possible parts of West Michigan could see over 8 inches of snow. Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s to lower 30s so this will be our first “driving test” of the season.