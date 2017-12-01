Find the perfect handmade gift for Christmas at the Holiday Artists Market

Posted 11:51 AM, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:50AM, December 1, 2017

Having trouble finding the perfect gift for someone this holiday season? Find it at the Holiday Artists Market, where local crafters will be selling homemade gifts perfect for family and friends of all ages on Saturday.

The event will feature over 75 local and regional artists and artisans, as well as local food and beverage vendors.

In addition to shopping for handmade gifts, there will be hands-on art making for kids, plus holiday music provided by WYCE and the City High Middle School Chorale.

Katie from the UICA, and two local artists Alaina and Mackenzie, show off just a few of the items that will be found at the market.

The Holiday Artists Market is happening at the Steelcase Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the event and parking are completely free.

For more information, head to uica.org/events.

