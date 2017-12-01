Griffins fall to Stars in Shootout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.---- The Griffins hosted the Stars for the second time in three nights, and they hosted a Red Kettle night where they auctioned off jerseys to raise money for the Salvation Army. The Griffins would take a 4 to 2 lead, but the Stars would come back and force overtime. The Stars would eventually win in a shootout.

