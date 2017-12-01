× GRPD searching for alleged package thief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are searching for a suspect they say stole a package from a home.

It happened Monday morning in the 1600 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Police say the suspect ran from officers when they tried to stop him.

The department is now asking for the public to help identify him by calling police or messaging the department on its Facebook page.

A good reminder for the Holiday season is to require your package carrier to get a signature before leaving it at your door or installing security cameras.