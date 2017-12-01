Legacy Financial Network explains how new tax reform bill will effect taxpayers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Markey Jr., co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, talks about the new tax reform bill passed by the government and how it will effect taxpayers.

To learn more about how to manage your finances, Legacy Financial is hosting workshops at multiple locations on the following dates:

December 4, 6:30 p.m. at White Lake Community Library, Whitehall

December 6, 6:30 p.m. at Allegan District Library, Allegan

December 6, 6:30 p.m. at Sparta Township Library, Sparta

December 6, 6:30 p.m. at Howard Miller Library, Zeeland

December 9, 10:30 a.m. at White Lake Community Library, Whitehall

December 9, 10:30 a.m. at Howard Miller Library, Zeeland

December 9, 10:30 a.m. at Allegan District Library, Allegan

December 9, 10:30 a.m. at Sparta Township Library, Sparta

To reserve a spot in one of these workshops or for more information, call (855)-LFNETWORK or (616) 589-4004.