Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 1

1. It's the beginning of the end for the Pontiac Silverdome, because on Sunday the top part of the 42-year-old stadium is being imploded.

The demo happened at 8:30 a.m. where the blast imploded the metal beams and brought down the stadium's upper deck.

The public viewed the implosion first hand at a designated viewing site at the Oakland County Water Resource Commission site.

Once the home of the Detroit Lions, Pistons and North American Soccer League's Detroit Express, the 82,000 plus roof of the dome was destroyed by 2014.

2. An original "bad boy" of the Detroit Pistons was in West Michigan as a special guest of the Grand Rapids Drive basketball team Thursday night.

Dennis Rodman gave out the game ball before tipoff at the Delta Plex. The NBA Hall of Famer said it's great that there's now a development league for players to help them grow their skills and give them a better shot at making the NBA. It's something he said players like him didn't have in the 80s.

Even better news, The Drive ended their eight-game losing streak with Rodman watching, beating the Lakeland Magic 90-80.

3. The lineup for next year's Electric Forest Music Festival has been released.

The annual event in Rothbury is scheduled for the weekends of June 21-24 and June 28 - July 1.

For the eighth year in a row, the String Cheese Incident will perform on both weekends.

Chromeo will also perform both weekends, and other acts include the Glitch Mob, Devin the Dude, and Boom Box Cartel.

2018 will be the eighth year for the event.

4. It's starting to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.

The president and the first lady Melania Trump took part in the lighting of the national Christmas tree near the White House on Thursday evening.

President Calvin Coolidge began the tradition of lighting the national Christmas tree more than 90 years ago.

5. Today is National Eat a Red Apple Day!

There are over 7,000 varieties of apples with over seven percent of production coming from the U.S.

Apples are rich in antioxidants and have been known to have great health benefits.

Including reducing the risk of diabetes, heart disease and hypertension, among other things.