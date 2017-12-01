Otsego holds off Allegan 45-33

Posted 11:40 PM, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:43PM, December 1, 2017

Allegan, Mich -- Defending Wolverine North Division champion Otsego started its title defense with a raod win at Allegan 45-33 Friday night.

