Plainwell defeats South Haven 50-22

Posted 11:40 PM, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:42PM, December 1, 2017

PLAINWELL, Mich.--- Plainwell hosted South Haven in a Wolverine North division showdown. The Trojans would come away with the 50-22 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

