State police ID man killed in Muskegon Co. crash

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified a 26-year-old Muskegon man who died Sunday in a crash in Blue Lake Township.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Brunswick Road at Blue Lake Road. Officials say Brian English was driving west on Brunswick Road and failed to stop at the intersection.

He left the road at a high rate of speed and hit several trees. Officials say his vehicle caught on fire after the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police say in a release that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.