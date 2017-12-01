State police ID man killed in Muskegon Co. crash

Posted 4:18 PM, December 1, 2017

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified a 26-year-old Muskegon man who died Sunday in a crash in Blue Lake Township.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Brunswick Road at Blue Lake Road.  Officials say Brian English was driving west on Brunswick Road and failed to stop at the intersection.

He left the road at a high rate of speed and hit several trees. Officials say his vehicle caught on fire after the crash.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police say in a release that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

