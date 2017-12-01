Suspect sought after woman shot in Kalamazoo

Posted 5:07 AM, December 1, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night.

Investigators say the woman was shot while riding in a car in the 1400 block of North Westnedge Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police say there was some sort of disturbance prior to the shots being fired.

We’re told the victim, who is only being identified as a 26-year-old woman, is expected to be OK.

So far, there are no suspects in custody. If you know anything call police 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s