Suspect sought after woman shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night.

Investigators say the woman was shot while riding in a car in the 1400 block of North Westnedge Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police say there was some sort of disturbance prior to the shots being fired.

We’re told the victim, who is only being identified as a 26-year-old woman, is expected to be OK.

So far, there are no suspects in custody. If you know anything call police 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.