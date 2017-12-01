Three suspects identified in Ottawa Co. mailbox destruction

TALLMADGE TWP., Mich. – Three people have been identified in connection with the destruction of about 50 mailboxes Thanksgiving morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that a Silent Observer tip led them to three suspects, a 20-year-old Walker man, a 19-year-old Jamestown Township man, and a 19-year-old Walker woman. Investigators say they have interviewed the three suspects and the Ottawa County Prosecutor is reviewing the case for possible felony charges.

The three suspects are currently free. Their identities will be released at their arraignments.