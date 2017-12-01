Unusual cloud formation over West Michigan

Posted 4:52 PM, December 1, 2017

West Michigan – We have received several pictures of an unusual cloud formation this afternoon.  Several people sent us photos and asked about them.

The cloud is called a “fallstreak” or “hole punch cloud” and often occurs in a middle level cloud deck as we have this afternoon. This cloud pattern can be caused by a jet passing through the cloud deck.

A short article on this unusual cloud formation can be found below from the National Weather Service in LaCrosse, WI.

http://www.weather.gov/arx/why_fallstreaks

