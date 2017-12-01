Week 13 NFL Viewing Guide – Lions lead Fox doubleheader

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions are back on FOX 17 and on Sunday this week, traveling to play the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m.  We’ll get to listen to Thom Brennaman and former Lion Chris Spielman again with the call.

Fox has the doubleheader this week, so we’ll get the national game of the Carolina Panthers taking on the New Orleans Saints in the 4:25 p.m. spot.  And, of course, we’ll get Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling that game.

In a strange twist, an NFC game is popping up over on CBS this week, so Chicago Bears fans will be happy they can see da Bears take on the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 p.m.

