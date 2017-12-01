Woman charged with embezzling from two Montcalm Co. townships

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. – A Fenwick woman who worked for two Montcalm County townships has been charged with embezzlement.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says that Donna Mae Goodsell, 60, turned herself in Thursday and was arrested on two felony warrants. She is charged with one count of embezzlement from Evergreen Township and one count from Day Township. Each charge carries a possible five-year prison sentence.

Investigators have been looking into inconsistencies in financial records in the townships. They say Goodsell was the sexton of the cemeteries for the two townships and sold plots, contracted for the setting of headstone footings, arranged for maintenance, and opened and closed grave sites. Investigators allege that Goodsell did not properly forward funds received from residents to the townships.

The alleged embezzlement occurred between 2012 and 2017. They did determine that no individuals were overcharged and townships were the only victims.

Goodsell is expected to be in court on December 8.