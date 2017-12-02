Power restored to thousands in GR and East GR

December 2, 2017

Consumers Energy Outage Map

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy says electrical service has been restored all of its customers after a power outage late this morning.

Consumers says on its Outage Map website https://www.consumersenergy.com/outagemap  that nearly 2,200 homes and businesses lost power in an area bounded roughly by 28th Street on the south, almost to Hall Street on the north, Kalamazoo Avenue on the west, and just east of Breton Road

The utility company had estimated complete power restoration by 2:30 p.m., but Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern tells FOX 17, the juice was back on for everyone by 11:54 a.m.

“A pickup truck hit a guy-wire near the Breton substation in East Grand Rapids,” says Morgenstern.

 

