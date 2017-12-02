× Ferris State University placed on lockdown

BIG RAPIDS, Mich —Ferris State University was put in lockdown Saturday evening as a precaution following a report made to campus police.

It allegedly happened around 2 p.m. on the Big Rapids campus. According to alert posted to the campus website, the University Center and the Student Recreation Center and all residents hall were placed on lockdown.

Campus police received a report at around 5 pm. that a man holding possibly with a Ferris student. The incident was reportedly viewed on SnapChat and reported to police.

The alert to students and staff states there were no specifics threats made and police are looking for the person posing with the gun.

Campus security tells FOX 17 said the lockdown was lifted.