× John Ball Zoo hosts ‘Christmas for the Animals’ for last day of season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today is the last day for Christmas with the Animals at John Ball Zoo.

It’s a free event with Santa, his reindeer, and ‘aquatic elves’.

You will be able to see ice shavings and even a marching band.

Guests will learn about the psychological well-being of the animals. In the past, the zoo has asked for animal enrichment items in return for free admission, however this year is different.

The zoo is asking this year for a cash donation or by check or card.

You can also make a donation on the zoo’s website or choose items from its Amazon wish list.