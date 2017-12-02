Mostly sunny and pleasant Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will start the day off with a few clouds before we start to transition towards a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Temperatures will once again stay above average working into the lower 50s this afternoon.

We will continue to stay dry with a mostly sunny sky through the weekend. Late Sunday night clouds will start to increase and build ahead of our next system. Monday morning we expected light to moderate rain showers to work into West Michigan and stay with us through Tuesday morning.

A trough of cold arctic air will get pulled down into the United States by Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday we will see temperatures falling throughout the day as we head to below average temperatures.

West Michigan will keep the colder temperatures right into next weekend along with snow showers. We expect measurable snow with times of lake effect snow showers starting on Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.