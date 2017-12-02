× Woodland Mall offering special perks and deals Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Woodland Mall is kicking off a busy shopping weekend with a rewards program, giving shoppers special perks and deals at different stores.

The mall will have demonstrations, samples, and giveaways.

Mall rewards members will also get extra perks for shopping. They will give you $10 back in rewards for every $250 you spend.

Along with the rewards cash, perks members can skip the line for pictures with Santa on Saturday. They can also get one gift wrapped for free, among other perks.

If you are not signed up yet, you can do so at their guest services area.

Woodland Mall is open from 10 AM to 9 PM on Saturdays and 11 AM to 6 PM on Sundays.