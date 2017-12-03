2 motorcyclists die in Kalamazoo County crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two motorcycle riders were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo County.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, the accident involved a car and a motorcycle and occurred early Sunday afternoon on North Sprinkle Road near East H Avenue in Comstock Township.

The roadway was closed while deputies investigated at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department.

FOX 17 has a crew en route to the scene and will report more details as they become available.

