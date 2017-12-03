Gift drive set up for Carrillo’s kids

Ana Carrillo has been missing since September 3, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. — Loved ones of Ana Carrillo are still mourning the young mother’s loss. Now, they are asking for your help in bringing the holiday spirit to her children.

Carrillo disappeared in September, but her body wasn’t found until last month.

She leaves behind 3 kids.

Their father is behind bars, charged in Carrillo’s murder.

Now, relatives are caring for the kids, but they say they need help getting them Christmas gifts.

If you want to donate, just stop at one of these drop sites before December 22nd:

  • Attorney Liz Rosario on 28th Street
  • Polished Nail Bar on Kalamazoo SE
  • Holistic Counseling on Michigan Street
  • NG Dental Prosthetics on 44 Street

Andrew Hudson, the children’s father, is expected to be back in court on Monday, December 4th.

