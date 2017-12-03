× Man thrown off highway after chaotic hit-and-run crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a man after he was thrown from a car off the expressway.

It started at Stocking and 4th early Sunday morning after police say the suspect hit a vehicle and tried to flee the scene.

The victim got out of his car to try to stop the suspect, who then jumped on the hood of the suspect’s car to try and stop him but he kept driving.

The female passenger in the victim’s car then got in the driver’s seat and chased the suspect before their cars collided again at the on-ramp at Lane Avenue on I-196, sending the man on the hood off the car in the air and off the highway.

Police tell us he is now in the hospital with a serious leg injury but is expected to be okay.

There is no suspect description at this time, because police say he fled the scene on foot. If you know anything, call Grand Rapids Police Department.