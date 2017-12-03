× Packed house for latest water contamination meeting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fear over contaminated water in northern Kent County took the stage at another town hall meeting Saturday.

This time residents packed Northview High School in Grand Rapids to have some of their questions answered.

This town hall was sponsored by a team of lawyers representing residents in lawsuits filed against Wolverine Worldwide. The attorneys went over with residents what their legal options are at this point.

Experts also were on hand to elaborate on the issue of the contaminated water.

For one man, he says it’s personal… and wants to tackle the issue as soon as possible.

“If we wait for Plainfield Township to fix this problem, it`s not going to get fixed,” said concerned citizen Travis Brown. “We need to work together as a community to fix this community. it`s going to take each of us as individuals, it`s going to take our doctors, it`s going to take our teachers, it`s going to take our nurses.

“We need to do a health study,” he said. “The EPA has asked us if we would voluntarily, if people would freely, people have to freely share their information, continue to help conduct our own health study.”