South Haven woman sought for stealing Lions mint box money

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police are seeking help identifying a thief.

On Sunday morning, the South Haven Police Department released the accompanying picture along with the following statement:

“This woman needs to be​ on the naughty list.

Please help identify this woman who stole a Lions Club mint box with an undetermined amount of money inside. This occurred at the American Legion in South Haven on Dec. 1 around 3:30 p.m.”

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact officer Shawn Olney by calling (269) 637-5151.