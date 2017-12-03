× Teenager reported missing in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are searching for a missing teenager out of the Kalamazoo area.

Police say Katie Lynn Jordan, 17, was dropped off at Borgess Medical Center’s front parking lot around 9 p.m. Saturday. She reportedly had arrangements with family to pick her up around 10:30 p.m. They say she wasn’t at the medical center located in the 1500 block of Gull Road near Shaffer Street in Kalamazoo Township.

Katie hasn’t had any contact with family members or friends, according to a press release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the teen doesn’t have a phone and she hasn’t been on social media.

If you have any information, call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8821 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.