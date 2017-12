Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- If you are looking to give the perfect gift to the couple in your life we have the perfect idea.

Check these out, they are called Smittens. they are frostbite-fighting gloves made for two.

The gloves include a single glove for one of your hands and then you both put your other hand in the double glove together.

Each set runs just under$40 and sets come in all sizes.

Smittens are made in the United States.