WATCH LIVE: Minutes away from Silverdome implosion

PONTIAC, Mich. — Demolition of the former home of the Detroit Lions is set to begin Sunday morning at 8:30 AM.

It will be the end of the long-standing Pontiac Silverdome. Crews will start a partial implosion on the stadium.

The rest of the job will last for months.

The Silverdome was home to the Lions for 26 years, until the 2001-2002 season, then they made their move to Ford Field in downtown Detroit.

It also hosted the Detroit Pistons and the 1982 Super Bowl.