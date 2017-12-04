Autism Speaks hosts sensory-friendly holiday event

Posted 4:21 AM, December 4, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday seeing Santa Claus was a bit easier for children with Autism as Autism Speaks hosted a special event at the Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids.

The Santa Cares event created a safe, more subdued environment for children with autism and other special needs.

Autism Speaks is hosting sensory-friendly Santa events across the country this holiday season.

These events are free and also offered families a chance for families to purchase keepsake photos of their child with Santa.

Autism Speaks organizes a variety of events in the area throughout the year that are sensory-friendly for families with children with autism can have fun in a secure environment.

