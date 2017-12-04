Calling all Potterheads: First ever Grand Rapids’ Yule Ball

Posted 9:45 AM, December 4, 2017, by

Dumbledore welcomes you to Grand Rapids’ first Yule Ball!

Details:

– Dumbledore event host

– Photo booth

– Joshua Wilde will be peforming magic throughout the night, with a Harry Potter themed performance on stage at 9pm!

– Horcrux Hunt

-Blandford Nature Center will be bringing owls

– Enter to win GRAND PRIZES including a flyaway trip to NEW YORK CITY to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theater on Broadway, and tickets to the GR Symphony’s performance of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban!

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers will also perform at the event:

More information:

http://www.20monroelive.com/EventDetail?tmeventid=08005369D29040F5&offerid=64525

https://www.facebook.com/joehertlermusic/​

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s