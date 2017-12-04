× Calling all Potterheads: First ever Grand Rapids’ Yule Ball

Dumbledore welcomes you to Grand Rapids’ first Yule Ball!

Details:

– Dumbledore event host

– Photo booth

– Joshua Wilde will be peforming magic throughout the night, with a Harry Potter themed performance on stage at 9pm!

– Horcrux Hunt

-Blandford Nature Center will be bringing owls

– Enter to win GRAND PRIZES including a flyaway trip to NEW YORK CITY to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theater on Broadway, and tickets to the GR Symphony’s performance of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers will also perform at the event:



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More information:

http://www.20monroelive.com/EventDetail?tmeventid=08005369D29040F5&offerid=64525

https://www.facebook.com/joehertlermusic/​