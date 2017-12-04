Covenant Christian Boy’s Basketball Team Reloaded from 2017-18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Covenant Christian boys basketball team is returning four starters from their 21-6 team last year that made it all the way to the Class C state finals.

"The seniors are a special group," Coach Tyler Schimmel said. "Excited to see them back on the court again. It`s been a little bit since March and I`m excited to see what they can do as leaders of our team now."

And this year the team is going to continue challenging themselves, by filling their schedule with Class A and Class B schools in addition to their 20 regular season games.

"Yeah we try to fill our schedule with some good teams to prepare us because we know there will be some really good teams we have to play in the tournament maybe if we get there and we think playing the best schools and the biggest schools will help prepare us for that, "senior Nate Minderhoud added.

Coach Schimmel agreed. "We`re an independent school so we have that opportunity to play a lot of top tier teams in the area, so we`re looking forward to that challenge. There will be a lot of nights where we will have to be prepared and I think our guys will be excited for that and our fans will as well."

The Chargers kick off their season Tuesday at 7pm against Unity Christian.