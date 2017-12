Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Public Schools hosted the 'Robo Battle of the Minds' on Saturday. It's a competition teams began training for back in August.

The competition was a chance for kids to qualify for the state championships early next year.

Organizers say it's a great way for kids to learn and have fun in an environment based on STEM learning -- That's science, technology, engineering and math.