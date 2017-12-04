Hundreds of customers without power due to early morning crash

Posted 4:44 AM, December 4, 2017, by , Updated at 07:38AM, December 4, 2017

KENTWOOD, Mich. —  Approximately 500 customers in Kentwood are without power due to a crash where a vehicle hit a power pole on 28th Street near Ridgemoore Avenue SE.

Westbound and eastbound 28th Street was closed until about 6:15 a.m. while Consumers Energy worked to replace the power pole and restore power.

According to police, they believe the male driver of that vehicle fell asleep and hit the power pole.  The driver was injured but is expected to be okay.

COURTESY OF CONSUMERS ENERGY

Consumers Energy tells FOX 17 that power should be fully restored by noon.

This is a developing story. 

