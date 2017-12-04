Kids’ Food Basket is growing, plans move forward for a bigger facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to feeding hungry kids in the area, Kids' Food Basket is leading the way in West Michigan. The non-profit is poised for growth and doing so much good that they've recently purchased land for a move to a larger facility.

One of the important factors they considered for the new location is the city's bus lines. The Rapid plays a big part when it comes to transportation for their volunteers.

Leigh Ann went to their current facility to learn how people can make a difference in a child's life, and volunteer opportunities available at Kids' Food Basket.

Kids' Food Basket has locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon.

For more information on volunteer opportunists and more, visit kidsfoodbasket.org.