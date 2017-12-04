Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Kids had a blast at the Shop with a Public Safety Officer event put on by the Rockford Department of Public Safety.

The event took kids who came from families that needed just a little extra help during the holiday shopping season.

Police officers, firefighters, and volunteers helped the kids pick out winter gear, clothing and toys.

First responders teamed up with the Rockford Lions Club, Rockford Rotary, and Leo's Interact Club.

Shopping makes people hungry, so they got snacks and met up with Santa too.

2. Some kids play with Legos, others are more competitive with their building skills. Nearly 30 teams from several districts in West Michigan took part in a Lego tournament over the weekend.

Grand Rapids Public Schools Hosted the annual Robo Battle of the Minds on Saturday. Training for the event started back in August.

The competition was a chance for kids to qualify for the State Championships next year. Organizers say one of the biggest challenges the kids faced was having fun and staying focused at the same time.

However, they say it's a great way for kids to learn and have fun in an environment based on STEM learning- science, technology, engineering, and math.

3. A well-known local brewery is set to open on the east side of the state today.

The New Founders Taproom is located on Charlotte Street, just a few blocks from the new Little Caesar's Arena.

The roods open at 3 p.m. and they say they'll have booth food and beer. Previously Founders has said they will create signature beers just for this location.

They will transition to their normal hours starting Tuesday, opening at 11 a.m.

4. It looks like the Pontiac Silverdome's defense is still strong; the iconic stadium was supposed to come down in an implosion over the weekend, but things didn't quite go as planned.

The implosion was set for 8:30 on Sunday morning, and the first blast went off fine. There was a second blast that was supposed to bring down the beams, but they were still standing and are still standing.

Now crews are just waiting for the building to fall on its own, something that could take days.

The Silverdome was home of the Lions until 2001. It has hosted the Superbowl, the World Cup, and a visit from Pope John Paul II.

5. Taco Bell announced that they're rolling out a french fry loaded burrito at select stores starting today.

Those lucky enough to visit those specific locations have three variations to choose from: the fry-stuffed California Burrito that comes with ground beef, cheese, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream, The Chipotle Burrito which swaps out guacamole for chipotle sauce, and the Supreme Burrito that adds chopped tomatoes and sour cream in place of the guacamole and chipotle sauce.

The foods will only be available at locations in Charleston, West Virginia for now.