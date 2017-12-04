× Police: Arson may be to blame for Kalamazoo garage fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A possible arson investigation underway after a fire started inside a garage that officials say was being used as a living space.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Garfield Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Officials say no one was inside at the time and no firefighters were injured in quickly putting out the blaze.

The city’s fire marshal is now investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, Silent Observer at 343-2100 or report online.