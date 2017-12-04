× Police: Body of Ana Carrillo found on suspect’s mother’s property

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have revealed where they found the body of a missing mother from Wyoming.

Wyoming Police say Ana Carrillo’s body was found on property owned by Nancy DeCamp, the mother of suspect Andrew Hudson. The land is in the area of Maguire Avenue and 3 Mile Road in Grand Rapids Township.

Carrillo had been missing for more than 2 months when her remains were found Nov. 9. Investigators had not previously disclosed where her body was found.

Hudson, Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend, faces several charges in her disappearance, including murder. DeCamp faces a charge of perjury in the case.

Carrillo’s death certificate says she died at Hudson’s home on Colby Avenue SW in Wyoming.

Hundreds of people gathered at Resurrection Fellowship Church in Grand Rapids last week for Carrillo’s funeral service.