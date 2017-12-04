× Police close part of GR neighborhood due to ‘critical situation’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 200 block of Travis Street between Coit Avenue and Layafette Avenue NE will remained closed Monday morning as police continue to investigate what they report as a ‘critical situation.’

According to Sgt. Cathy Williams the incident occurred just before midnight when they received reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Carrier Street in Grand Rapids.

Once on the scene, officers were able to speak with witnesses who reported that a man was assaulting a woman in the area.

Police now confirm that as that woman was trying to flee the incident, the male suspect fired shots at the vehicle she was in.

During the investigation, police were able to find that vehicle involved in the incident at a home in the 200 block of Travis Street. The vehicle had visible bullet holes in the exterior.

Officials barricaded the home, where the female victim and the suspect were located.

The female was able to exit the home uninjured.

With the help of negotiators, the male suspect and another male inside the home exited the residence and were taken into custody.

This is ongoing investigation, but police report there is no danger to the public.