Police investigate crash involving golf cart in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating a crash involving a golf cart and a car Monday morning.

It happened around 8:26 a.m. near the intersection of Grange and Five Points in Mason Township.

James Becraft, 69, of Cassopolis, was driving a golf cart and was struck by a car when he attempted to make a left turn onto Five Points, according to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the car, Lisa Armstrong, 40, of Cassopolis, reportedly crossed the northbound lane of Five Points and hit the golf cart.

Becraft was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.