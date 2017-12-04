× Police warn about fraudulent calls

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after two people reported of people fraudulent calls where the caller pretending to be a deputy asking for money.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the callers are posing as deputies and are asking people for money to clear a warrant.

In the post the department said that these are ‘scam calls’ and the department will not solicit for funds electronically over the phone.

Officials are warning that some of these callers are targeting the elderly by posing as an officer asking for money to a child or grandchild who needs their bond posted.

Anyone who receives a fraudulent call should report it to their local police department.