Police warn about fraudulent calls

Posted 5:44 AM, December 4, 2017, by , Updated at 06:45AM, December 4, 2017

COURTESY OF THE KENT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after two people reported of people fraudulent calls where the caller pretending to be a deputy asking for money.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the callers are posing as deputies and are asking people for money to clear a warrant.

In the post the department said that these are ‘scam calls’ and the department will not solicit for funds electronically over the phone.

Officials are warning that some of these callers are targeting the elderly by posing as an officer asking for money to a child or grandchild who needs their bond posted.

Anyone who receives a fraudulent call should report it to their local police department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s