Renee Pagel cold case to be featured on national Crime Watch Daily

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A Kent County cold case is getting national exposure on FOX 17 this week. The murder case of Renee Pagel began in August 2006. Friends vowed to help bring her killer to justice; eleven years later they’re still fighting.

"Renee was truly the most selfless person I know. She donated her kidney. She donated her kidney to a man that she didn't even know," Chris Crandle said of her friend.

Crandle said not a day goes by she doesn't think of Renee Pagel. The Courtland Township teacher, nurse and mother of three was found stabbed to death in her home.

"She was afraid that he was going to kill her," Crandle said of Pagel's estranged husband.

Loved ones believe Michael Pagel murdered her. They said the two were going through a bitter divorce as they fought for property and the children's custody. Friends felt he was capable of the extreme. Police zeroed in on Michael early on but never made an arrest because of a lack of evidence.

Andrew Kozal with the Kent County Sheriff's Department told Crime Watch Daily, "We definitely think that Michael is a definite person of interest, and many things point in his direction."

Joyce Schaner, a close friend of Renee told Crime Watch, "I saw her approximately four hours before she was murdered. She had begged me to spend the night with her."

More than a decade after Pagel's untimely death, her tragic story will be featured on Crime Watch Daily on Wednesday. The national crime news program will shine light on an unsolved case police believe the victim's husband may have the answers to.

"He has not offered any help. He has never called. He has never inquired, offered any assistance. We have gotten nothing from him," Sergeant EJ Johnson with the Kent County Sheriff's Department said.

Crandle said she's saddened Pagel's children may have been fed lies over the years about their mother. So it's through this kind of exposure she's hoping Pagel is given a voice since hers has been silenced.

"I really hope that through this, not only can we find justice for Renee and put this monster behind bars but be able to open the door to speak truth these kids about the amazing woman that their mom was," Crandle said.

This page [link] was launched by loved ones to help find answers in Renee Pagel's case.

Crime Watch Daily's story on Renee Pagel airs Wednesday at 3 p.m. right here on FOX 17. If you know anything that may help investigators, please contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department. You can also call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.