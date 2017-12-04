Rules issued before Michigan marijuana licensing begins

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has issued temporary rules less than two weeks before Michigan’s new medical marijuana licensing system begins.

The regulations released Monday flesh out guidance that has been published by state officials in recent months.

Starting Dec. 15, the state will begin accepting license applications to grow, process, sell, transport or test marijuana.

The emergency rules include requirements that businesses have video surveillance, conduct employee background checks and meet minimum capitalization requirements to open.

Existing medical marijuana businesses can stay open while seeking a state license as long as they have been operating with the approval of their local community.

Michigan currently lets patients obtain marijuana from caregivers who grow plants, but the legal status of dispensary businesses has been in doubt.