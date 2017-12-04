× Saying goodbye, funeral services for Theresa Lockhart set for Monday

PORTAGE, Mich. — Family, friends and the community will come together Monday to remember former Schoolcraft High School teacher Theresa Lockhart.

Theresa Lockhart was reported missing in May 2017 and in October police discovered her body in a wooded area in Allegan County.

Police later determined that her husband, Christopher Lockhart, strangled her to death on May 18.

Christopher Lockhart committed suicide, leaving police a note admitting to Theresa’s death.

A service will take place Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 936 Lake Street in Kalamazoo. The service will be followed by a Graveside Service at 2:30 p.m. at the Resurrection Cemetery located on Clyde Park SW in Wyoming, Michigan.

Family is asking people to make donations in Theresa’s name to the Kalamazoo Humane Society.